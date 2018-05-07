The equity sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) reopened on a negative territory on Monday despite price gains the outweighed loses with the market capitalisation losing N16 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation dipped N16 billion or 0.11 per cent to close at N14.914 trillion against N14.930 trillion on Friday.

Similarly, the All-share index which measures the performance of quoted companies, dropped by 45.90 points at 0.11 per cent to close at 41,172.82 from 41, 218.72 on Friday.

Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ chart with N1 to close at N128 per share.

Stanbic IBTC followed with a loss of 40k to close at N49.10, while FBN Holdings shed 35k to close at N11.95 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank dropped, depreciated by 25k to close at N45.05, while UAC-Properties dropped 12k to close at N2.34 per share.

On the other hand, Dangote Cement topped the gainers’ chart with a gain of N2.50 to close at N248 per share.

Eternaoil followed with 56k to close at N6.30, while Guinness appreciated by 50k to close at N104 per share.

Oando garnered 40k to close at N8.75, while May & Baker added 9k to close at N2.75 per share.

Lasaco insurance dominated in volume terms with 24 million shares worth N9.6 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with a turnover volume of 20 million shares valued at N937 million, while Sovereign Insurance accounted for 16 million shares worth N3.6 million.

Mutual Benefit traded 15 million shares valued at N4.3 billion, while Sterling Bank exchanged 15 million shares worth N25 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 221.39 million shares valued at N2.57 billion transacted in 5,629 deals.

This was in contrast with 283.63 million shares worth N4.23 billion traded in 4,187 deals on Friday.