The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved about 120 merger related transactions in the last three years, its acting Director General, Mary Uduk, said.

Ms Uduk disclosed this at the first Annual Seminar of the Committee on Mergers, Acquisitions and Reorganisations of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) section on Business Law in Lagos on Thursday.

At an average of 40 merger related transactions every year, the DG said the nature and structure of business dealings and transactions varied in line with the objectives of the transacting entities and operational sectors.

“We had mergers by amalgamation, acquisition of assets only, acquisition of economic rights, MBOs, carve-outs, spin-offs and split-offs, amongst others,” she said.

“We are determined to ensure that every shareholder is fairly, equitably and similarly treated and given sufficient information regarding transactions in the capital market,” she added.

Apart from categorising the transactions into small, intermediate and large mergers, she said the Investment & Securities Act (ISA) gives the commission the latitude to review the specified thresholds done to ensure regulation properly targeted at transactions with significant economic impact.

The primary challenge with respect to merger related transactions, she noted, was the determination of what transaction was notifiable.

Other challenges included situations where some law firms questioned the commission’s authority to review a merger involving private companies as well as others that proceeded to consummate a transaction without first obtaining the Commission’s approval.

A lack of understanding of the essence of regulation was also identified as the Commission’s primary challenge from the regulator’s perspective.

Apart from a securities regulator, whose duty it is to ensure every shareholder was fairly, equitably and similarly treated, she said when reviewing transactions involving public companies, confirmation must be made that sufficient information was given regarding the transaction.

Again, she said the regulatory authorities have a duty, which applies to private and public companies, to determine whether the proposed transaction was likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition by considering the factors set out in Section 121 of the ISA.

Also, she said the duty to determine the competitive effects of a transaction was equally fraught with its own challenges on the SEC as its engagement with competition regulators of other jurisdictions reveals the need to conduct an assessment of relevant markets and access to real time data of economic sectors.

In the absence of access to real time data, the SEC acting DG said the commission is compelled to rely on the information provided by financial advisers which, she pointed out, was usually skewed towards presenting a favorable report on the market share of their clients.

“The debate as to when a bid should be made given the way the law is currently drafted and considering the global practice on takeovers, has been an ongoing one.

“While some argue that applying the law as drafted defeats the essence of making a bid, others favour applying the law as currently drafted.

“We expect the challenges with the law to be a thing of the past in no distant future, either with the passing of the proposed amendments to the ISA or the President’s assent to the Competition Bill; whichever comes first,” she said.