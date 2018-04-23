The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indices resumed for the week on Monday on a negative trend dropping by 0.12 per cent.

The market capitalisation dipped N18 billion or 0,12 per cent to close at N14.724 trillion in contrast with N14.742 trillion posted on Friday.

Also, the All-Share Index which opened at 40,814.89 shed 50.96 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 40,763.93 due to price depreciation.

An analysis of the losers’ table showed that Flour Mills recorded the highest loss, shedding N1.65 to close at N33.55 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N1.50 to close at N248, while Guaranty Trust Bank was down by 95k to N43.90 per share.

Lafarge Africa lost 85k to close at N43.60, while Dangote Sugar Refinery also dropped by 85k to close at N20.55 per share.

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries led the gainers’ table, gaining N3.60 to close at N129.70 per share.

Forte Oil followed with a gain of N1.85 to close at N39.50, while GlaxosmithKline added N1.70 to close at N32 per share.

Stanbic IBTC advanced by N1 to close at N50, while FBN Holdings appreciated by 60k to close at N13.45 kobo

However, the volume of shares traded appreciated by 118.84 per cent as investors bought and sold 530.22 million valued at N7.77 billion transacted in 4,567 deals.

This was against a turnover of 242.29 million shares worth N3.03 billion exchanged in 5,746 deals on Friday.

Law Union and Rock Insurance recorded the highest volume of activities for the day, trading 220.75 million shares valued at N253.81 million.

Zenith International Bank followed with an account of 76.67 million shares worth N2.07 billion, while FBN Holdings sold 24.27 million shares valued at N318.74 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded 21.02 million shares worth N2.73 billion, while Transcorp exchanged 17.66 million shares valued at N30.74 million.