Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday nosedived by 0.04 per cent after appreciating for two-consecutive days.

Seplat, which joined the Premium Board, led the laggards’ table with a loss of N23.90 to close at N702 per share.

It was trailed by International Breweries with N1.05 to close at N48.95, while Lafarge Africa was down by 95k to close at N45.65 per share.

Nigerian Breweries declined by 90k to close at N126, while Union Bank of Nigeria shed 30k to close at N6 per share.

The All-Share Index, which opened at 40,788.68, lost 16.42 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 40,772.26.

Similarly, the market capitalisation shed N6 billion or 0.04 per cent to close at N14.727 trillion compared with N14.733 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Julius Berger led the gainers’ table, increasing by N1.05 to close at N27.

Oando came second with a gain of 80k to close at N9.05, while Ecobank Bank Incorporated appreciated by 50k to close at N19.50 per share.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills added 30k to close at N6.85, while Fidson Healthcare advanced by 26k to close at N5.77 per share.

Also, the volume and value of shares traded closed lower as investors bought and sold 230.17 million shares valued at N4.32 billion in 4,090 deals.

This was against 1.60 billion shares worth N10.91 billion exchanged in 4,729 deals on Tuesday.

Guaranty Trust Bank of Nigeria was the toast of investors during the day, trading 67.37 million shares valued at N2.99 billion.

Fidelity Bank followed with an account of 14.94 million shares worth N38.412 million, while FBN Holdings traded 14.68 million shares valued at N182.70 million.

Japaul Oil and Maritime sold 12.85 million shares worth N6.99 million, while FCMB Group traded 10.29 million shares valued at N25.83 million.