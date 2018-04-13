Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended positively on Friday with the market capitalisation rebounding by N44 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation which opened at N14.740 trillion increased by N44 billion or 0.30 per cent to close at N14.784 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 120.22 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 40,928.70 against 40,808.48 recorded on Thursday.

Seplat Petroleum recorded the highest price growth to lead the gainers’ table with a gain of N33.20 to close at N698.30 per share.

Okomu Oil followed with N13 to close at N76, while Dangote Cement gained N2 to close at N260 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria appreciated by N1.70 to close at N20.20, while Guaranty Trust Bank added N1.05 to close at N44.05 per share.

On the other hand, International Breweries led the laggards’ table, shedding N3.65 to close at N50 per share.

Stanbic IBTC trailed with a loss of N1 to close at N49, while Julius Berger was down by 65k to close at N23.50 per share.

PZ Industry declined by 50k to N22.50, while Union Bank of Nigeria declined by 25k to close at N6. 25 per share.

However, the volume of shares dropped to 167.13 million shares worth N2.04 billion achieved in 3,453 deals.

This is in contrast with 205.29 million shares valued at N3.12 billion exchanged in 4,237 deals on Thursday.

Sovereign Insurance Company was the most active stock for the day, trading 15.52 million shares worth N3.11 million.

Zenith International Bank followed with an account of 14.28 million shares valued at N371.36 million, while Lasaco Insurance traded 10.83 million shares worth N4.03 million.

FCMB Group sold 10 .83 million shares valued at N23.96 million and United Bank for Africa traded 9.36 million shares worth N99.73 million.