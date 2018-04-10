The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday rebounded by 0.17 per cent following gains by Mobil and Dangote Cement.

All-Share Index rose by 69.86 points or 0.17 per cent to close at higher at 40,499.04 compared to 40,429.18 posted on Monday.

Also, the market capitalisation inched N25 billion or 0.17 per cent to close at N14.628 trillion as against N14.603 trillion recorded on Monday.

An analysis of the price movement table indicated that Mobil led the gainers’ table with a gain of N8.50 to close at N178.50 per share.

Dangote Cement came second with N3 to close at N255, while International Breweries increased by N2.35 to close at N51. 50 per share.

Lafarge Africa chalked up N1.40 to close at N42.40, while Dangote Sugar appreciated by 55k to close at N22 per share.

Conversely, Total recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, dipping N2.80 to close at N233.80 per share.

Unilever lost N1.90 to close at N53.10, while Forte Oil dipped N1.40 to close at N38.60 per share.

Zenith Bank dropped 55k to close at N26. 35, while GT Bank decreased by 50k to close at N43 per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance was the toast of investors with an exchange of 82.46 million shares valued at N16.53 million.

It was followed by Zenith Bank with 43.98 million worth N1.16 billion, while Skye Bank accounted for 37.46 million shares valued at N24.26 million.

Flour Mills traded 32.23 million shares worth N1.19 billion, while Access Bank achieved a turnover of 30.04 million shares valued at N361.34 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 388.28 million shares worth N4.21 billion transacted in 4,222 deals, representing an increase of 35.27 per cent.

This was in contrast with 287.04 million shares valued at N4.95 billion traded in 4,285 deals on Monday.