The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday transacted 501.96 million shares valued at N5.85 billion in 6,108 deals.

The performance was against the 495.64 million shares worth N7.68 billion traded in 4,614 deals on Thursday.

Africa Insurance emerged the most active in volume terms, accounting for 120 million shares valued at N27.80 million.

It was followed by Access Bank which traded 103.69 million shares worth N1.26 billion, while UBA with 49.32 million shares worth N586.98 million was next in line.

Guaranty Trust Bank traded 35.59 million shares valued at N1.57 billion, while investors bought and sold 31.45 million shares of Zenith International Bank worth N855.25 million.

Mobil Oil topped the losers’ table with a loss of N13 to close at N170 per share.

Total was second with a loss of N12.40 to close at N236.60, while International Breweries was down by N2.55 to close at N49.15 per share.

GlaxosmithKline also depreciated by N2.55 to close at N29 per share, while Forte Oil shed N1.90 to close at N40 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index lost 34.55 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 40,841.14 points compared with 40,875.69 points achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, market capitalisation which opened at N14.77 trillion dipped N12 billion or 0.08 per cent to close at N14.75 trillion.

Conversely, Nestle recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ chart, appreciating by N5 to close at N1, 385 per share.

Unilever followed with a gain of N4.80 to close at N59.80, while Dangote Sugar added 70k to close at N21.45 per share.

Nigerian Breweries improved by 70k to close at N129, while May&Baker grew by 28k to close at N3.20 per share.