Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says the Federal Government policy on ease of doing business has boosted the confidence of manufacturers in the economy.

Ajayi-Kadir said this in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan on Saturday.

“The ease of doing business policy has helped to solve the problem of the operating environment; it has also helped to reduce the cost of manufacturing.

“It has also given hope to would-be investors in the economy.

“Generally speaking, the office of the Vice-President has driven this policy well under the able leadership of Mr President; we are looking forward to the expansion in the areas covered under this policy.

“This is necessary so that generally, we will witness an environment that makes our products more competitive in the economy,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Chief Kola Akosile, the Zonal Chairman, MAN South-west said that the zone hope to record two digits of economic growth with favourable policies in place and through the activities of members of the association.

The zone comprises Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states.

“We expect to continue to have enabling environment for doing business to ensure the ease of doing business, membership commitment and creation of more employment for the youth.

“Going forward, we will attract new manufacturers into the region to expand the economic zone.

“The south-west is mainly agricultural base, the potentialities are there in terms of local sourcing of raw materials, new companies are being set up so that they can source raw materials from our region,“ he said.