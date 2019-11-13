<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is soliciting the support of the Lagos State Government for a permanent site to hold the yearly Lagos International Trade Fair and exhibitions.

The president, LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, explained that exhibitors and the chamber are faced yearly, with the challenge of constructing many temporary structures and renting of tents and other facilities for the fair which he said is an additional cost to businesses.

The LCCI president at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Lagos International Trade fair, said most of these structures would be demolished or removed immediately after the fair.

“We have to provide virtually all the facilities from generators to mobile toilets,” he said.

According to him, the chamber was still able to hold a successful fair despite the evident limitations of the business environment, infrastructure challenges, recent border closure and the state of the economy.

“Let me acknowledge the remarkable cooperation and support we received from all concerned as well as the peace that prevailed since the beginning of the event, nine days ago. It is heart-warming to note that participants had rewarding business interactions during the fair. The Nigerian business community and foreign investors have again demonstrated their confidence in the Nigerian economy,” he said.

He commended the resilience and faith of investors in the Nigerian economy while calling on governments at all levels to address the issues of enabling business environment in the country, especially as regards infrastructures.

“We need to do this in order to fully harness the huge enterprising resource of domestic and foreign investors for the diversification of our economy and the welfare of our people,” he added.

The Governor, Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lola Akande, said the State government is not unmindful of the urgent need for a permanent ultra-modern fair and exhibition complex, assuring that the government is exploring all avenues towards providing a structure that befits the status of the State.

He said the Lagos International Trade fair is always an eventful experience for sellers and buyers, producers and consumers, businesses and governments.

“I am aware that the numerous trade experiences of the fair would translate to increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Lagos State, enhanced social-economic capital for our citizenry through the temporary jobs, new investments and business opportunities that have sprung up over the last 10 days,” he said.

“I am aware that the venue which the chamber has adopted as a trade fairground is not totally ideal, temporary structures have had to be put up to stage the fair, only for such structures to be dismantled after each fair thus adding to the cost of exhibitions by participants,” he added.

He commended the tenacity and ingenuity of the council members of LCCI for being consistent and unrelenting in the business of ensuring good policy direction for economic personality for not just Lagos State, but Nigeria at large.