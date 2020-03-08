<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Government has commended the six shortlisted finalists at the Ernst & Young, EY West Africa Entrepreneurs Award 2020, saying that entrepreneurs are the key drivers of the economy while pledging to boosting infrastructure to overcome some of the operating challenges often faced by business owners in the State.

This is coming as Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award as the doyen of banking in Nigeria and Africa while Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmos Maduka, emerged winner in the Masters’ category of the EY West Africa Entrepreneur Award 2020 and would be representing West Africa in the EY World Entrepreneur Award of the Year in Monte Carlo, while Managing Director/CEO, Beloxxi Industries Limited, Mr. Obi Ezeude, won EY West Africa Entrepreneur of the Year in the Emerging Category.

Speaking at the EY Entrepreneur Award weekend, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continue supporting the ambitions and aspirations of entrepreneurs, innovators and business leaders.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat, said: “Entrepreneurs are the key drivers of the economy of the State and the nation.”

He said: “Lagos would not have attained the enviable status of being the economic hub of Nigeria and the biggest sub-national economy of Africa, if not for the entrepreneurs who translated their dreams into reality.

“Anyone who has started a business knows that it is not an easy thing to do. It also does not get easier and every stage of the growth of a business comes with its own unique challenges and issues.”





Continuing, he said: “We must also acknowledge that our environment can be a challenging one for various reasons. But, in spite of all the obstacles and challenges, many people continue to put in the hard work and the sacrifice, to build, to grow, to expand and to innovate.

“Lagos State will, therefore, continue to faithfully discharge its responsibility to create an enabling environment for your businesses. Our doors are always open for your ideas, feedback and complaints”, he said.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said: “We will continue to invest heavily in infrastructure, especially in the transport sector as we are receiving support from the Federal government in major areas of transport, power and agriculture. There can never be safety of lives and property without security. Security remains a priority to our government and we have identified the private sector as a vital partner providing support through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.”

In his welcome address, the Regional Managing Partner, EY Entrepreneur, Mr. Henry Egbiki, EY Country Leader and Regional Managing Partner for West Africa, said: “The Award is the 6th edition in West Africa. The EY Entrepreneur of the Year award was instituted to recognize and celebrate unique sets of men and women in West Africa who use their entrepreneurial energy and passion to reshape our world with their innovation thus create economic and social values in the business world through creating job opportunities.”

“ The EY Entrepreneur Award started in the United States in 1986 and had since become a global programme covering more than 70 countries. The West African edition of the award commenced in 2011. Cosmas Maduka will join 65 other winners from across the world to vie for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year” he noted.