The Lagos State Government has reassured residents of the availability of LAKE Rice at designated retail outlets, high earn markets, super markets, open markets and stores in large quantities across the State.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Oluwatoyin Suarau, gave this assurance on Tuesday while reviewing distribution report of the product.

Suarau stated that the attention of the State government has been drawn to the skyrocketing price of other rice products in the market and as such it behoves on government to ensure all year round availability of LAKE rice to residents at affordable prices.

“You will recall that it was in a bid to ensure availability of LAKE Rice product to the nooks and crannies of Lagos that the State Government sought the participation of major rice distributors, shopping malls and supermarkets in the distribution and marketing of the product in the State,” Suarau said.