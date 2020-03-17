<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Huafei Chinese Restaurant has faulted the sealing of its business premises by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

A statement issued on Sunday by Ikenna Emewu, Media Consultant to Huafei Nigeria Limited, described the allegation that led to sealing the premises as not the true position.

FCCPC on Saturday sealed Huafei business premises situated at 33, Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos over alleged discriminatory policy against Nigerians.

FCCPC had alluded to failure of the facility, which also houses a supermarket, also owned and operated by Chinese nationals, to sell food and drinks to Nigerians as reason for sealing the premises.

The FCCPC said during an operation led by its Head, Babatunde Irukera, that it was observed that Huafei refused to sell to Nigerians.

Irukera, who said he directed two persons to walk in separately into the restaurant before he personally walked in too, alleged that the restaurant declined the three of them services.

He said: “Two different people who went with me went in first and it was clear that they declined them service.”

However, Emewu described the allegation as false and unfounded, adding that Huafei never declined to serve Nigerians.





According to him: “We want to let Nigerians know that the allegation that we discriminate against and refuse to serve Nigerians or reject their business patronage is wrong.

“Prior to the punitive action, no operative of the agency, approached the management of the business for response in case it got any complaint about the business place.

“We think the most appropriate thing is that the FCCPC would have written or summoned us to defend whatever allegation against us before sealing up our business premises.”

Emewu said the name of the business place is HUA FEI, explaining that the two words in Chinese means: CHINA-AFRICA.

He added: “That is also the business name of the operators of the restaurant. That in the beginning implies that the owner of the business, Mr Liu Changan is one that has respect for Africans, Nigerians.

“Liu in his business chain has tens of Nigerians in his employment and even has the Nigeria-China Service Centre for business and cultural cooperation between Nigeria and China.

“We affirm that we hold the Nigerian system and the people to high esteem because they have all been kind to us as individuals and our businesses in the past 20 years.”