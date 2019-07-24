<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged stakeholders in the economy to take advantage of the Fourth Industria Revolution (4IR).

Its President, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, who spoke at the 2019 edition of Information Communications Technology and Telecoms Expo (ICTEL EXPO) in Lagos, however, said to benefit from 4IR, the country must narrow the gap between technologcal potentials and the required policy framework needed.

He said: “It has become more pertinent than ever for us as a nation to focus on exploring innovative approaches to harness the benefits of technological advancement in this ever-changing world. To do this, therefore, the engagement of key stakeholders has never been more urgent than now.

“Reaping the benefits of new technologies while maintaining trust requires the collaborative efforts of govennment, businesses and other stakeholders in the society. Recent technological advances have the potential to fundamentally redefine the economy and this presents ample opportunities that needs to be explored for the present generation and future generations in order to catch up with the fast-growing trends in ICT therefore, the country needs to address necessary policy challenges in three key areas: E-commerce, Data Flows and New Technologies.”

According to the LCCI chief, developing digital skills for the youths in order to be able to respond to the challenge posed by the digitisation of the labour market, education and other spheres of life needed to also be seen as a joint responsibility of employers, employees, educators and policymakers both at the local and national level. “We have a great challenge of boosting Nigeria’s digital development and we all must rise to this challenge if we are to benefit from the fourth technological revolution.

“We must design and implement an agenda that promotes a data transformation, with modern regulations, infrastructure and digital education. Nigeria missed out of the First, Second and Third Industrial Revolutions. In order not to miss the 4IR therefore, we must put in place appropriate structures and policies, and both the private and the public sector must play active roles as stakeholders in the attainment of technological advancement urgently needed by this great nation,” Ruwase said.

He added that as the leading economy in Africa, the country must show the way in transforming the lives of its citizens through technological advancements. “We must lay a solid foundation towards the promotion of trade and commerce that ensures that we maintain our leadership and remain an attractive market. Ultimately, we must strive to become a hub for technological advancement in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.