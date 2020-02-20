<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Forbes Africa has ranked Lafarge Africa the fourth-best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability Company in Nigeria for the year 2019. The Forbes Africa Awards ranking is a culmination of impact assessments of over 910 organisations operating in Nigeria over the past thirteen years.

The criteria for the selection include the Company’s participation and its recognition in national and international investments in CSR and Sustainability projects in the period under review. The assessment also focused on the work of the organisation in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the number of stakeholders impacted by the programmes.

While commenting on the award, the Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development Director for Lafarge Africa, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said the company is excited and has been encouraged to do more.

“Lafarge has become a global leader in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability and we are happy that our impacts are being recognised.





Our CSR and Sustainability programmes is one major part of our business. Our empowerment programme cuts across four cardinal areas of social intervention which include education, health, infrastructure development and other forms of support,” Ambrose-Medebem said.

One of Lafarge Africa’s flagship CSR program is the National Literacy Competition, which is in its sixth edition. “We introduced the Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition (LANLC) in 2014 to engage public primary school pupils across the country who display and improve their literacy skills by competing in literacy-related activities. Since its inception, the competition has impacted more than 700,000 pupils in 1,665 schools across 544 local government areas (LGAs),” she disclosed.

Recently, the company conducted its annual CSR for its host communities in Ogun, Cross Rivers and Gombe states. Hundreds of residents in the community have been empowered since the programme started.