The board of Lafarge Africa Plc has approved the extension ofexisting shareholder loan of $315 million and a new Right Issue of up to N90 billion as part of efforts to reduce the company’s leverage and strengthen its profitability.

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr. Bruno Bayet, disclosed this in a statement following the release of thecompany’s half year(H1) results ended June 30, 2018.

According to the results, Lafarge Africa recorded a revenue ofN162.292 billion in 2018 and operating profit of N16.33 billion. But a highfinancing cost of N23.715 billion pushed the company into a loss position of N3.902 billion for the period.

However, Bruno said the company has a refinancing plan thatis aimed at preparing for future development in Nigeria, improving thecompany’s leverage as well as strengthen its profitability. Hence, the proposed N90 billion right issue subject to all corporate and regulatory approvals. The company had last year successfully raised N132 billion through a rights issue.

Lafarge reported strong sales in Nigeria which increasedvolumes in second quarter (Q2) 2018 while in total, 68 kilotons(kt) of cement have been exported to Ghana with 28kt shipped in Q2 2018. The companyposted a profit of N1.9 billion in itsNigeria operation.

Commenting on the performance, Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa, Michel Puchercos, said: “Our company saw strongmarket growth in Nigeria reflecting the end of the recession in the cement market. Cement demand has been on the rise since the beginning of 2018. We sawa 22 per cent increase in volume,benefiting from export to Ghana which began in fourth quarter (Q4) 2017. Earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for ourNigeria operations was N19.1 billion and EBITDA margin of 32.2 per cent, thanksto robust operational performance and continuous effort to reduce cash costs.’’

He added that the lackof large infrastructural projects impacted volumes in the company’s SouthAfrica operations, but revenues improved by 7.7 per cent on the back of price increase in all segmentsin first quarter (Q1) and FX translational effect.

‘’Aggregates, however, turned positive in Q2 despite lowinfrastructure spending. Success in the Nigeria operations has been due tooperational stability, success of the turnaround plan implementation and volumeimprovement,” Puchercos added.

Looking forward, Puchercos said new route-to-marketinitiatives will deliver and continuous focus on cash cost reduction will driveoperational performance in second half (H2) of the year.

“Our South Africa management is focused on executing the turnaround plan implemented in Q1, the target for H2 is to deliver volumes. Thefocus is on growing the contribution margin. Actions around efficiency and costmanagement are on track and will contribute to significant savings inproduction costs across all the segments in H2,” he said.