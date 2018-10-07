



About 20,830 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Kaduna State received N2.8bn from the Bank of Industry (BoI).

The bank’s Managing Director, Olukayode Pitan, who disclosed this at the 20th edition of National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic in Kaduna, said the move was part of efforts to boost ailing businesses.

The BoI boss promised to establish shared facility in partnership with Federal, State governments and other relevant agencies in Kaduna for easy and enhanced productivity.

He said the shared facility would be fully equipped with machinery, so that the financial burden of buying equipment or renting space would be lifted off the entrepreneurs’ shoulders.