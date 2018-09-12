The Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia, in a recent sit-down discussion with CNBC Africa, speaks of his new book, Africa Rise and Shine and his lessons for business success.

This is coming a few days to the much-anticipated launch of the book slated for September 17, 2018.

Africa Rise and Shine is available on Amazon, Jumia and Konga

Watch video excerpts below

