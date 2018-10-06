



Nigeria is one of the biggest markets in the hospitality industry in Africa, Mr Christopher Nassetta, the CEO of Hilton Worldwide Holding Inc., has said.

Nassetta said as a result the huge market, the company would build more hotels across the country.

He said: “We want to be the leading and the most acceptable brands and products in Nigeria and in Africa at large.

“Nigeria is one of our target market because of its huge market demands and population.”

NAN reports that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., formerly Hilton Hotels Corporation, is an American multinational hospitality company that manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts.

Founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919, the corporation is now led by Christopher Nassetta.

He said Hilton has its brands across the globe which includes Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He disclosed due to high service demand in Nigeria, the company had opened a hotel at Lagos airport, Hilton’s 500th hotel.

Nassetta said it was part of strategy to connect guests to key cities and airport locations across the world, adding that eight hotels will be opened across Africa this year.

Nasseťta restated the commitment of the company to create more job opportunities in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.