<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group of business associations from Kano, Jigawa and other states under the auspices of Society of Commodity Dealers, has called on Jigawa state government and Lee Group of Companies to, as a matter of urgency, speed up the actualization process of the multi-billion naira Sugar Factory located in Gagarawa Local Government Area, Jigawa state.

A statement from the group, signed by Alhaji Haruna Ahmadu on behalf of other business associations, indicated that actualization of the factory would boost economic activities of not only the host state, but the entire northern region.

The statement noted that the partnership between Lee Group and Jigawa state government to establish the company would pave way for the generation of over N60 billion income yearly to the state.

According to the statement, the business associations have considered such advancement as the best offer the economy of the state could get in recent time, noting that with the clean business track of Lee Group of companies over the years, the proposed Sugar factory could put into use the 12, 000 hectares of land acquired in Garin Chiroma in Gagarawa Local Government Area of the state.

“Therefore, as lawful business entity, we felt bad when some elements decided to drag their political frustration into the issue forgetting that the factory which will serve as an industrial complex would generate an all-year round employment. We want the parties concerned to understand that, politicizing the this issue will lead the us to nowhere.

“This is a matter of what will drive the state and the nation to a greater height. We have seen the goodies the people of Jigawa state and beyond stands to gain and therefore we won’t allow political desperation to scuttle the good chances they stand to gain,” the statement indicated.