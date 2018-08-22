National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims as they joined their counterparts all over the world to mark the 2018 Eid-El-Kabir festival.

In a statement, Globacom called on the Muslim faithful to reflect the true virtues of the religion as exemplified by Prophet Muhammed.

These, the company said, included humility, sacrifice, and generosity.

“As Muslims savour the joy of Sallah, we call on them to demonstrate the spirit of tolerance, unity, forgiveness and love.

“We urge them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the code of belief of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quoran,” Glo added.

Eid-El-Kabir is very significant in the Muslim religion because it is the day of sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Muhammed’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command.

Muslims travel to Saudi Arabia for the Holy Pilgrimage as part of the celebration.

Globacom, therefore, commended those who observed the rite and prayed that their prayers would be answered.

Glo reaffirmed its commitment to the provision of first-class products and services to subscribers on its network, adding that they would always enjoy seamless customer experience during the holiday and beyond.