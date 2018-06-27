A recent study conducted by Brand Africa partners, GeoPoll, a leading research firm in emerging markets, has adjudged Globacom, a telecommunications solutions provider, as fourth among the Most Admired Brands on the African continent.

Other brands on the admiration chart include Dangote, Shoprite, Safaricom and Tusker of Kenya and Ethiopia’s Anbessa, just as American Sports and Fitness company, Nike, was named the Most Admired foreign brand in Africa, followed closely by Samsung and Adidas of Germany, as well as Coca-Cola of USA and Apple also of USA.

The analysis and insights of the said study were carried out by Kantar TNS, the world’s largest insight information research firm, and Brand Leadership, Africa’s premier branding advisory firm.

African Business magazine published the report which covered the 2017/2018 survey year where Globacom was equally rated 5th in the Top 25 Most Admired African Brands (prompted).

Other African brands among the Top 25 included Jumia and UBA of Nigeria, MTN, DSTV, Tiger Brands and Amarula of South Africa, Econet and Kwese of Zimbabwe, Ankara Clothing of Ghana, Tusker of Kenya, Africell of Gambia and Ecobank of Togo.

According to Thebe Ikalafeng, Brand Africa founder and Chairman, Brand Africa 100 is a valuation and ranking of the Best Brands in Africa.

He said: “The valuation is a multi-tier royalty relief methodology that blends a brand’s financial performance and consumer admiration to create a unique index and ranking.

“One of the primary drivers of Africa’s growth lies in stimulating and growing thriving African and global businesses and brands in Africa. Consumers are the ultimate arbiters of that success. Thus the Brand Africa 100 signals which brands are getting it right on the continent”, he further posited.

Globacom is reputed for its innovative and highly competitive offerings and massive investments in telecom infrastructure in Africa.

These include its wholly owned submarine cable, Glo 1, which links over 14 countries in Africa with Europe and North America.

Since its roll out in 2003, Globacom has consistently built a reputation as a proudly-African brand with its deployment of extensive network infrastructure across Nigeria and Ghana.