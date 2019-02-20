



Integrated telecommunications company, Globacom, has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the celebration of the annual Islamic festival, Eid-El-Kabir.

The company, in a press release in Lagos, urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues of humility, sacrifice, and sharing as demonstrated by the life and times of Prophet Muhammed.

“As Muslims savour the joy of Sallah, we call on them to demonstrate the spirit of tolerance, unity, forgiveness and love,” the statement said.

“We urge them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the code of belief of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quoran,” Glo added.

Globacom also congratulated all Nigerians who have undertaken the Holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia this year and asked for Allah’s mercies as they travel back home.

While wishing Muslim faithful a very happy Eid el Kabir celebration, the company assured them and other subscribers on the Glo network of a delightful communications experience during the holiday by providing high quality service throughout the season and beyond.

Feast of the Sacrifice (Eid al-Adha) popularly known as Eid El Kabir is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide annually on the 10th, 11th and 12th day of the twelfth and the last Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah of the lunar Islamic calendar.

The celebrations usually begin with the Hajj, when pilgrims to Mecca in Saudi Arabia descend from Mount Arafat.