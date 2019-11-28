<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dairy giant FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Niger State Government on local dairy production.

Under the MoU, Niger State Government made available 10, 000 hectares of land at its Bobi Grazing Reserve in the state under FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Dairy Development Programme (DDP).

FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s DDP is a sustainable business model that operates the smallholder system.

Together with its partners, the company, through the programme, empowers young farmers and traditional pastoralists with modern animal husbandry methods and provides them a guaranteed market.

The producer of dairy brands Peak and Three Crowns milk also provides quality nutrition from Grass to Glass by breeding well cared-for cows which are the basis of good quality milk.