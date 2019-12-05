<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

More than 7,000 dairy farmers including female farmers have been empowered under Friesland Campina WAMCO Plc’s Dairy Development Programme (DDP) across Oyo, Ogun and Osun States.

The Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Friesland Campina WAMCO, Ore Famurewa, who made this known in Lagos, during the week, said the company’s ambition was to improve the standard of living of dairy farmers and their families in Nigeria, where it operates its DDP.

Famurewa, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the over 7, 000 beneficiary dairy farmers were given the opportunity to participate in technical and entrepreneurial trainings, thus safeguarding food security and nutrition.

“We are particularly happy with the increased access they have to a better life as they are able to support themselves and send their children to school,” she said, assuring that the dairy giant will continue to impact lives of dairy farmers positively through its successful DDP in rural communities.

The Executive Director reiterated that Friesland Campina WAMCO is a responsible corporate entity in Nigeria, and does not condone any form of undue commercial exploitation in any of its processes.