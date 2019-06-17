Ren Zhengfei, Huawei CEO.

The founder of Huawei said on Monday that the embattled Chinese telecom giant’s overseas smartphone sales had tumbled by 40 per cent this year as it grapples with a US push to clip the company’s wings.

“Yes, (sales) have fallen 40 per cent,” Ren Zhengfei said when asked about media reports that it was seeing such a drop.

