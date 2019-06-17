The founder of Huawei said on Monday that the embattled Chinese telecom giant’s overseas smartphone sales had tumbled by 40 per cent this year as it grapples with a US push to clip the company’s wings.
“Yes, (sales) have fallen 40 per cent,” Ren Zhengfei said when asked about media reports that it was seeing such a drop.
