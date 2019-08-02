<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahmed Dangiwa, Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), said the bank will build 100 housing units in each state and the Federal Capital Territory to address housing deficit in Nigeria.

Mr Dangiwa said this in Abuja on Thursday when Isa Pantami, the Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency paid him a courtesy visit.

“We are into collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress with a plan to deliver 100 housing units in every state of the federation.

“We have six states now where we have done ground breaking and within the next one month, we will start commissioning them while we are still doing ground breaking in the other states,’’ he said.

Mr Dangiwa said that the bank was in collaboration with lots of stakeholders to build affordable houses for low income workers.

According to him, due to the high price of houses built by developers, the bank created the cooperative housing project to help workers.

He said that 30 corporative groups have been funded so far.

Mr Dangiwa congratulated Mr Pantami for his focus on Information and Communications Technology (ICT), saying it had increased professionalism in the sector.

He said that ICT had made it possible for workers in the country to know the extent of their contributions into the National Housing Fund.

Mr Dangiwa promised to assist the agency build affordable houses for its staff.

In his remarks, Mr Pantami said that every institution needed ICT to achieve its mandate.

He said that the aim of the visit was to see how the bank could assist the agency to build affordable houses for its staff.

Pantami said that accommodation was very important for any worker to perform well.

Giving insight into the activities of the agency, the NITDA D-G said that its mandate was to develop and regulate ICT for sustainable national development.

Mr Pantami said the agency was also mandated with the implementation of policies guideline for driving ICT in Nigeria.