Dr Tope Fasoranti (Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc) to deliver a cogent lecture at the 13th Convocation Lecture of Covenant University, Ota.

Dr. Fasoranti will deliver a lecture on “Technological Disruption and Tertiary Education: Redefining Learning for the Future”.

Date: Thursday, July 19, 2018

Time: 9:00am – 12:30pm

Venue: University Chapel, Covenant University, Ota.

