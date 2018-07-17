Dr Tope Fasoranti (Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc) to deliver a cogent lecture at the 13th Convocation Lecture of Covenant University, Ota.
Dr. Fasoranti will deliver a lecture on “Technological Disruption and Tertiary Education: Redefining Learning for the Future”.
Date: Thursday, July 19, 2018
Time: 9:00am – 12:30pm
Venue: University Chapel, Covenant University, Ota.
