Zenith Bank Plc, has upgraded its mobile banking application to ensure its services are more aptly suited for the lifestyle needs of its customers.

The upgraded mobile app has an improved user interface and more offerings such as QR payments, biometric sign on for android users for prompt challenge resolution to guarantee a more rewarding bank experience. The Zenith Mobile App can be downloaded from the iOS and Android app stores.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS)