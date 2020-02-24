<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Zenith Bank Plc has announced that it will pay a final dividend of N2.50 for every 50 kobo shares, thereby bringing the total dividend paid for FY 2019 to N2.80.

In a public disclosure that was issued to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) right after releasing its audited FY 2019 result, Zenith Bank informed its shareholders that the dividend would be subject to appropriate withholding tax.

Recall that Zenith Bank reported a performance for full year (AFY) 2019 which saw gross revenue grow by 5.06 per cent to N662.3bn in FY 2019, up from N630.3bn during the comparable period in 2018.





Across board, the result showed fairly positive improvements, including the profit for the period, which increased by 7.9 per cent year-on-year.

However, net interest income decreased by 9.7 per cent to N267bn, down from N295.6bn recorded during the preceding year.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the period under review stood at N243.3bn, indicating a 5.0 per cent increase when compared to N231.7bn that was recorded in FY 2018.