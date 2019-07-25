<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Foremost Nigerian Financial Institution, Zenith Bank Plc, has introduced a new product called SAVE4ME target savings account, to enable its customers plan and save towards their aspirations and needs conveniently.

The new product is designed to support flexible savings for predetermined purposes such as asset acquisition or even marriage and offers a higher interest rate than a regular savings account. Customers can operate multiple SAVE4ME accounts for the different things they want to achieve at the same time.

Commenting on the new savings product, the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the Bank is focused on providing its customers with premium financial solutions that meet their lifestyle needs and SAVE4ME is just one in a plethora of retail banking offerings it would be introducing over the next few months.

He further explained that the product is very important because Nigerians have a lot of aspirations, but most times these are truncated by the absence of a suitable savings plan that allows accumulating funds for their actualization.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS). The Bank’s commitment to world class service standards has led to several product innovations over the last few weeks, which include the Zenith Timeless account that allows Nigerians aged 55 years and above bank for free and a Dubai Visa service on the Zenith Internet Banking Platform, that allows convenient application and payment for visas to Dubai.

Interested persons can get more information about opening a SAVE4ME target savings account by engaging with the Bank on social media or calling Zenith Direct on +234-1-2787000