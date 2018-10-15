AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
Zenith Bank hosts its first Global Economic Forum
2019: PDP presents certificates of return to 41 candidates in Niger
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday presented certificates of return to all the 41 candidates that won its primary elections and will fly the party’s flag in the 2019 general election.
PDP: Olusegun Obasanjo not yet our member
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo is yet to return to its fold almost four years after quitting his membership of the party.
Federal government disburses N1.5 billion to 20,344 poor households in Bauchi
The Federal Government has issued more than N1.5 billion to 20,344 poor households in Bauchi State under its Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme, its coordinator in the state, Mr Jibrin Yusuf, has said.
Ibe Kachikwu, Maikanti Baru advocate gas economy for Nigeria
Dr Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporate (NNPC) and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu said the huge gas deposit in the country was a veritable tool for economic diversification.
Central bank revokes micro-finance bank’s license
Barely few weeks after the collapse of Skye Bank, same fate has befallen a community bank in Bauchi, Garu Micro-Finance Bank.
NMEP: Lack of funds contributes to challenges of Malaria elimination
The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) on Saturday called for more donor agencies and increased domestic financing to drive malaria elimination in the country.
2019: Nigerians must choose from candidates that can pass integrity test – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has re-emphasised its position that Nigerian electorate must have opportunity to choose from candidates that could pass the integrity and anti-corruption test in 2019 general elections.
2019: ANN lauds INEC over Amina Zakari’s redeployment
The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has described the redeployment of former Head, Electoral Operations and Logistics, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, Hajia Amina Zakari, as a good omen ahead of 2019 elections.
Mo Salah returns to Liverpool for treatment after limping out of Egypt clash
Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool for treatment after he limped off with an injury late in Egypt's 4-1 win over Swaziland on Friday, after he earlier scored a record-breaking goal for the Pharaohs.