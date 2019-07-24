<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zenith Bank Plc has restated its commitment to championing the cause of enabling individuals and businesses to grow wealth across its area of operation.

Speaking to reporters during the unveiling of Style by Zenith 2.0 in Lagos, its Executive Director, Dr. Temitope Fasoranti, said banking meant going the extra mile in the lives of the customers.

He said: “Banking, for Zenith Bank, means going that extra mile to be present in the lives of our customers.

“Driven by a culture of excellence and providing cutting edge solutions, the bank is championing this cause to enable individuals and businesses to grow wealth.”

He added that beyond providing financial solutions, the lender also seeks to be a reliable partner to customers, ensuring that they excel on every front.

Fasoranti said the bank will contiue to empower individuals and entrepreneurs by celebrating real talents.

“We will be helping people do what they know how to do best and repositioning them for greater levels of success in their various endeavours,” he said.

Launched last year, Style by Zenith was created with the objective of supporting and creating value for customers by focusing on various aspects of their lifestyle.

This year’s edition has: Style the Life You Desire as theme.

This year’s programme includes activities that will lead to the three-day Lifestyle Fair scheduled for year-end.

Kicking off the array of activities is the “Style by Zenith 2.0” Fitness Walks being held in conjunction with Mass Medical Missions, a non-profit organization, and Venus Medicare Ltd, a leading Health Management Organisation in the country.

The Fitness Walk will serve as a platform to promote Mission Pink Cruise – a project of Mass Medical Missions supported by Zenith Bank, aimed at taking holistic cancer prevention and health promotion to various communities across the country using Mobile Cancer Centres (MCC) nicknamed Pink Cruises, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Scheduled to hold in August, these Fitness Walks and Cancer Screening exercises will hold in five cities across Nigeria – Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Onitsha.

Interested individuals are invited to register their participation by visiting the Zenith Bank website at www.zenithbank.com/style.

Aside the fitness walks across the country, there are a lot of activities such as conferences, online engagements, and a special event for models that builds on the masterclass held last year, not forgetting the special play arcade and activities designed for children at the fair.

The variety of events and activities lined up also come with free medical check-ups like free eye, dental and cancer tests, amongst other special promotions both online and at the events leading to the final crescendo which is the 3-Day Lifestyle Fair.

The “Style by Zenith 2.0” platform is also a testament to the priority given to SMEs and the retail segment of the market by the bank. Together with her various partners, Zenith Bank will be laying the foundation for a future where individuals and SMEs can live up to their full potentials.

Fashion One, a global fashion and lifestyle channel will once again be working with Zenith Bank on the“Style by Zenith 2.0” initiative.