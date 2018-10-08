



The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, will join other economic experts from around the world to discuss issues affecting the global economy.

Discussions would take place under the auspices of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The 2018 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank would bring together ministers of finance, central bank governors, parliamentarians, private sector executives as well as representatives from civil society organisations and the academia.

The experts would discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development and aid effectiveness.

The meeting would also feature seminars, regional briefings, press conferences and other events with focus on global economy, international development and the world’s financial system.

The meetings will hold between Oct. 8 and 14.

Nigeria attends the meeting each year because of the quantum of investments and technical assistance it receives from both the IMF and the World Bank.

Although Nigeria currently has zero loans with the IMF, it enjoys technical support from the organisation.

The World Bank Group on the other hand is helping to fight poverty and improve living standards in the country through 33 Core Knowledge Product Reports and 29 ongoing National and Regional projects.

This is in addition to about 60 Trust Funds.

The World Bank Group since 1958 supported Nigeria with loans and International Development Association (IDA) credits worth about 14.2 billion dollars.

The group in 2017 fiscal year alone committed 1.51 billion dollars to the country and has so far committed 2.58 billion dollars on different development projects across the country in 2018.

Some of the projects include accelerating nutrition results, polio eradication, Nigeria electrification projects and promoting fiscal transparency and accountability in states.