Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday visited Trader Moni Command Centre at the Bank of Industry, Abuja.

He was at the bank to inspect the back-end operations of the collateral-free loan to petty traders across the country.

During the visit, Osinbajo received calls from Trader Moni intending beneficiaries, Peter Kefas, a clothing vendor in Mandate Market, Ilorin and Abosede Adedoye, a food vendor in Mushin, Lagos State.

He assured them that having been enumerated, they would soon be receiving their loans.

Osinbajo was with the Chairman of BOI, Mr. Abdulraman Dikko, Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Olukayode A. Pitan and well as some beneficiaries of Trader Moni Programme.