The management of Wema Bank headquarters, Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos has dragged a 35-year old man, Joseph Olugbenga, who claimed to be a staff of the bank before a Lagos Magistrate Court for alleged impersonation.

Trouble started for the accused when he went to the Ilaje-Ajah branch of Wema Bank to introduce himself to the Staff that he was a staff of the bank at the headquarters and that he was deployed from the headquarters to the branch to audit the tellers department.

Police alleged that when the staff of the branch asked him to produce his identity card to buttress his claim, he could not produce any and the head of security at the bank, Mr Olamiji Kazeem, sent a distress call to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Lion Building Division about the incident and he deployed a team led by Sgt. Gboyega Oyeniyi to the bank to arrest the accused.

During investigation, according to a police source, the accused allegedly confessed that he was not a staff of Wema Bank, adding that he allegedly impersonated the bank to put fear in the mind of the staff of the bank if they would bribe him not to audit the teller department, saying he never expected that the staff would ask for his Identity card.

The accused was charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court on a one count charge of felony to wit, impersonation.

Police Counsel, Reuben Solomon told the court in charge No M/16/2018 that the offence the accused committed was punishable under section 78(b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime.and was granted bail by Magistrate Davies in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Davies adjourned the case till 3 July, 2018 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Prison till he perfected the bail conditions.