Ademola Adebise, Wema bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer has explained why the bank made music star, Davido, its brand ambassador.

According to the CEO who spoke at a ceremony at the company’s headquarters, the deal was in line with the bank’s strategic repositioning efforts and its youth-centric focus.

Adebise lauded Davido for his work and generosity, noting that it takes a genuine altruist to do what he did by giving away all the donations he recently received out to orphans.

“We welcome you warmly to our great family — the home of innovators and enterprising people who meet our customer’s needs with innovative products and excellent services that fit their lifestyles and empower their aspirations. You are set for a good time with us and we assure you this relationship would be mutually beneficial.”

Speaking on the brand ambassadorship and his association with the bank, Davido said, “I am excited to join the Wema Bank family and look forward to the great things we will achieve together.”

Recall that recently, Davido raised N201m after he asked his fans and colleagues to donate N1 million for him ahead of his 29th birthday in November.

He received all the donations via his Wema account which prompted the bank’s team to meet the music star while he was in Dubai.

Afterward, Davido was unveiled as an ambassador of the bank on Friday.