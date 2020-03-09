<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian fintech company, Paga, and global payments technology company, Visa, have announced a strategic partnership in accelerating secure and convenient mobile payments for merchants and consumers.

In the new partnership, all Paga account holders will have access to Visa credentials (physical and virtual cards) tied to their Paga accounts and thereby able to transact anywhere in the world where Visa is accepted, Paga said in a statement on Monday.

Speaking on the partnership, Paga Founder and Group CEO, Tayo Oviosu, said, “We are excited to partner with Visa, a leader in payments globally, as they are constantly building world-class solutions for consumers and businesses.





“Our goals are well aligned. As we scale our wallet across emerging markets such as Nigeria, Mexico, and Ethiopia, partnering with Visa to give both consumers and businesses, who have been underserved, access to Visa’s global network made sense to us.”

Otto Williams, Visa’s Vice President, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Fintech & Ventures for Central Europe Middle East and Africa, said, “This development ushers in a new era of speed and convenience beyond borders. It also allows us to continue working towards innovating robust platforms through which merchants using Paga’s payment collection suite can benefit from international money transfers and the growing eCommerce industry.”