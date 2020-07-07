



The United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), a pan-African financial services group, on Tuesday announced the appointments of Mr Ayoku Liadi and Oliver Alawuba as Deputy Managing Directors.

The bank in a statement in Lagos, said the Deputy Managing Directors would be in charge of UBA’s Nigeria and Africa businesses, respectively.

The Group Chairman, Mr Tony Elumelu, said in the statement that the appointments were a representation of the groups’ strategic recognition now representing in excess of 40 per cent of the Group revenue.

“In 2005, we set out our pan-African vision. Fifteen years later, we are present in 20 African countries, serving over 20 million clients, leveraging our service culture and technology platform, to provide an integrated and seamless customer offering across the continent.

“In Africa, we lead in innovation and service, whilst our international business, operating from New York, Paris and London, provides global and African clients access to treasury, trade finance and corporate banking products, uniquely tailored to the African opportunity.





“These senior appointments represent our commitment to optimise our management structure to best serve our clients and drive our business success,” he said.

According to the bank, Mr Oliver Alawuba has worked with the UBA Group for almost 20 years and was appointed in January 2020, CEO for the Group’s Africa operations.

It stated that Alawuba’s knowledge of UBA’s business in Africa was unrivalled.

He previously held the role as CEO of UBA in Ghana and more recently, as Regional CEO for UBA in Anglophone Africa.

Mr Ayo Liadi joined the UBA Group in 2014 and was appointed the Executive Director of Lagos and West bank in Nigeria, two years later.

Liadi is widely recognised for his innovation in driving business development.

The bank also disclosed the retirement of the Mr Dan Okeke from the that UBA Group Board, with effect from Aug. 1, 2020.

Okeke, who has been with the UBA Group for 22 years, served the board as an Executive Director for three terms and a total of nine years.

The Group Chairman said: “Dan was born for UBA. He has worked tirelessly for the Group and achieved so much in the past two decades. We will miss him, but he will still be very much around us.”