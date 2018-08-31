The United Bank for Africa has appointed four new non-executive board members, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The new board members are Erelu Angela Adebayo, Angela Aneke, Abdulqadir Jeli Bello and Isaac Olukayode Fasola.

According to a statement released on Friday by the bank, the new board members were appointed to replace Rose Okwechime, Adekunle Olumide, OON, Ja’afaru Paki and Yahaya Zekeri, who all retired with effect from August 30, 2018.

“I am pleased to welcome Erelu Adebayo, Angela Aneke, Abdulqadir Bello and Kayode Fasola to the group board,” Tony Elumelu, the group chairman of the bank, said.

“These men and women bring a wealth of experience in their fields and will be tremendous assets, as we deliver on our mission to become the leading Pan-African financial institution in all our countries of operation.”

“I am particularly pleased that two of the newly appointed Non-Executive Directors are women, bringing the total number of women to four, a further demonstration of our commitment to ensuring equality for both men and women.”

Elumelu thanked the retiring directors for their contribution, hard work and commitment to UBA, saying: “I would like to express my appreciation to our retiring Directors for their leadership and dedication to UBA and for their contribution to an already impressive 2018. I wish them the very best in their future endeavours’.

The bank recently acquired operating licences in Mali and the United Kingdom adding to the already existing 18 countries where it is operating.