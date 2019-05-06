<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Sterling Bank Plc. has appointed Raheem Owodeyi and Tunde Adeola as its executive directors.

It also confirmed the appointment of Subbaramaiah Rajapur as its non-executive director.

A statement by the bank noted that Rajapur replaced Sujit Varma.

Owodeyi is presently a general manager and chief operating officer at the bank and he is responsible for overseeing the bank’s operations and services towards meeting business goals and projections.

He had previously served as the chief compliance officer of the bank.

Prior to joining the bank, Owodeyi was a general manager and chief inspector at Aso Savings and Loans Plc.

He had previously served as a deputy general manager and head, compliance & internal controls (international) at Access Bank Plc.

Owodeyi had at various times worked in BDO Stoy Hayward LLP, United Kingdom, Triumph Bank Plc, and Citigroup Nigeria, with a track record of excellent performance.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University.

He is a senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and a fellow of the Compliance Institute (CI), Nigeria. He is an alumnus of the Wharton School, Pennsylvania.

Also, Adeola is presently a general manager and the divisional head, commercial banking directorate, at Sterling Bank Plc where he is responsible for the growth, retainership, sustainability, and relationship management of the company’s commercial banking portfolio.

He had previously served as the business executive, commercial & institutional banking.

Prior to joining Sterling Bank Plc, Adeola was the assistant general manager (Ikeja Business Area) in Trust Bank of Africa.

He had at various times worked in Kakawa Discount House and Liberty Merchant Bank Limited.

Adeola obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Lagos State University and Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Lagos.

He is an alumnus of the Wharton School, Pennsylvania.

Rajapur is presently the General Manager, Retail & Subsidiaries at State Bank of India (SBI).

He joined SBI in 1985 as a Probationary Officer.

He rose through the ranks and was elevated to the position of general manager, retail & subsidiaries in May 2018.

Rajapur obtained a Bachelor of Science degree and he is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

He was appointed a non-executive director on the Board of Sterling Bank Pic. in April, 2019 in replacement of Sujit Varma.