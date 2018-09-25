Stanbic IBTC has announced that it recently won four awards in different categories in the 2018 Emeafinance African Banking awards.

The diadems, which included: Best Foreign Investment Bank, Best Debt House, Best Equity House and Best LoanHouse, were won through Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, a member of the Stanbic IBTC Group.

According to the organisers, the annual awards, now in its 11th edition, recognises the achievements of the best commercial and investment banks as well as asset management and brokerage operations on the African continent.

It particularly focuses special attention on banks that are moving the industry forward through new and innovative products and services, excellence in investment banking, as well as increasing the number of banked individuals, and giving back to the community through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Overall, the Standard Bank Group, to which Stanbic IBTC belongs, won 23 awards at the African Banking Awards 2018 in various markets, including the Best Investment Bank in Africa, which it is winning for 11th consecutive year.

The awards presentation ceremony holds on Thursday 6, December, 2018, in London.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Mr. Yinka Sanni, said the performance of the Standard Bank Group, was a reflection of its pervasive footprint across Africa, riding on the back of experience and expertise garnered in over 155 years of existence.

The Standard Bank Group has strategic representation in 20 countries across Africa and other emerging markets.

According to Sanni, the award is a demonstration of the growing hunger and capacity of Stanbic IBTC, drawing on Standard Bank’s expertise, to provide game-changing financial and advisory solutions to clients across market segments.

“We are delighted to be recognised as the foremost investment bank in Nigeria and Africa. The award speaks to our implacable commitment to deliver innovative investment banking solutions to clients across various sectors,” Sanni said.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Funso Akere, who described the feat as particularly uplifting, expressed appreciation to Stanbic IBTC’s clients for the opportunity to advise them on complex M&A transactions, capital raising and debt financing.

He assured them that Stanbic IBTC would continue to deliver innovative and best-in-class solutions.

Among others, Stanbic IBTC Capital earlier this year served as advisor to Dangote Cement Plc on a N50 billion Series 1 and 2 commercial paper issuance, the largest ever CP issuance by a Nigerian company, which was oversubscribed.

The company also advised on deals in the first half of 2018 for other clients including Nigerian Breweries Plc, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, UAC of Nigeria Plc, Presco Plc, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company Plc, Dufil Prima Foods PLC, Sterling Bank Plc, Novare and Actis.