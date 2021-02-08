



Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC said it had made major executive appointments across its units in an attempt to bolster its status as a market leader in the Nigerian financial services industry.

The holdco, a member of Standard Bank Group headquartered in Johannesburg, disclosed in a press statement obtained by newsmen that the appointments conformed to its corporate governance structure and succession plan and came into effect on February 2 after securing regulatory go-aheads.

The new appointments will see Eric Fajemisin, the erstwhile Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers chief, take the position of executive director, corporate and transactional banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

Mr Fajemisin, who is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria as well as the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, brings to the new role 30 years of financial services experience.

Babatunde Majiyagbe will lead Stanbic IBTC Nominees, a fully-owned unit of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

The appointments will also affect the wealth management division of the group, where Olumide Oyetan has now become the chief executive officer of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers. Oyetan’s experience spans two decades in various positions in both the group and Standard Bank.





Dare Otitoju has also emerged executive director of investment management, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.

“The Group’s asset management subsidiary has also appointed Busola Jejelowo as Executive Director, Investments, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management; and Wunmi Ehis-Uzenabor as Executive Director, Operations at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management,” the document said.

“Similar appointments were made in the trustees and insurance brokerage subsidiaries of the Group. Emi Agaba-Oloja has been appointed as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Trustees and Ibiyemi Mezu as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers,” it added.

Akinjide Orimolade will lead Stanbic IBTC Insurance while Sakeenat Bakare is now the executive director of business development at the insurance unit.

Dunny Semwayo is the new executive director, technical at Stanbic IBTC Insurance.

The group announced the establishment of its insurance subsidiary last November to boost its aspiration of being “the leading end-to-end financial solutions provider in Nigeria.”