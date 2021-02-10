



The Senate Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Mr. Bello Hassan, as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The upper chamber also approved the nomination of Mr. Mustapha Mohammed Ibrahim as Executive Director (Operations) of the corporation.

Presenting the report on the screening of both nominees during plenary, Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani, informed the Senate that his committee established that the two appointments were in accordance with Sections 54 and 83 ofthe NDIC Act No 16 of 2006 as amended.

He also said his committee found out that both Hassan and Ibrahim possessed the required technical knowledge, academic qualifications and professional experience to serve in their new capacity.

President Muhammadu Buhari on December 18, 2019, forwarded the names of Hassan and Ibrahim for screening and confirmation as MD and ED respectively.

However, when the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan presented the nominations to the Committee of Whole for vote, they were unanimously endorsed and consequently confrmed.

While formally announcing their confirmation, Lawan congratulated the two appointees and wished them well in their endeavours.





In a statement, NDIC Director, Communication and Public Affairs Department, Mr. Bashir Nuhu, pointed out that before his appointment as MD, Hassan was the Director, Banking Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a position to which he was appointed in February, 2020.

Prior to that, he served in the operations directorate and as Director, Other Financial Institutions Department of the apex bank.

A seasoned and consummate bank examiner of over three decades, Bello joined the services of the CBN in 1990 after a stint with the Katsina State Ministry of Finance.

At the CBN, Bello also represented the CBN on the board of different flagship public corporations including the NDIC, Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Financial Institutions Training Center (FITC), FMDQ Clear Ltd. and Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The new NDIC boss is a 1988 B.Sc. (Hons) Accounting graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

He also consolidated his academic career with a corresponding MBA from the same university in 2006; in addition to a diploma in Business Continuity Management from Coventry University, UK.

He is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.