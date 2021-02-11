



The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) for a second term in office, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s request.

This followed the adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions at plenary.

Presenting the report, Sen. Uba Sani, Chairman of the Committee, said the committee after screening, found the nominee worthy of the appointment, given his experience, pedigree and performance during his first tenure of office.

Two other nominees – Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail were confirmed as Executive Directors by the senate.

Sen. Sabi Abdullahi (APC-Niger) in his remark shortly before the confirmation lauded the nominees for their achievements in office.





The Senate also confirmed the appointment of Mr Bello Hassan and Mr Mustapha Ibrahim as Managing Director and Executive Director of Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Their confirmation was sequel to adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

The Senate also referred the consideration of appointment of former Service Chiefs as non- career ambassadors-designate to Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening to report back in two weeks.

It also referred the screening of new Service Chiefs to Senate Joint Committee on army, navy and air force for further legislative input to report back in two weeks.

The upper legislative chamber also referred the appointment of Mr Larry Chukwu as Commissioner, Nigerian Law Reform Commission, to Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to report back in two weeks.