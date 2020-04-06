Kenya’s leading telecom firm Safaricom and South Africa’s Vodacom said on Monday that they have completed the acquisition of the popular mobile money platform M-Pesa from Britain’s Vodafone, the companies said in a statement.
The firms said that the acquisition of M-Pesa’s brand, product development and support services from Vodafone was done through a newly-created joint venture.
“The transaction, which was first announced in 2019, will accelerate M-Pesa’s growth in Africa by giving both Vodacom and Safaricom full control of the M-Pesa brand, product development and support services as well as the opportunity to expand M-PESA into new African markets,” they said in a statement.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]