Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Bank, Tokunbo Abiru, has charged the bank’s newly hired employees on the need to be professional in the discharge of their responsibilities as a key ingredient for a successful banking career.

Abiru gave this charge while speaking at the graduation ceremony of Polaris Graduate Intensive Training (PGIT), in Lagos at the weekend.

Addressing the new staff who were enrolled through the bank’s popular graduate trainee program called, Polaris Graduate Intensive Training (PGIT), the Polaris Bank CEO, advised that upholding professionalism in their respective assignments is the sure route to contributing to national and macro-economic development through their banking career.

“You have been trained to be professionals and leaders, who will make the difference in whatever area of the bank you are deployed to. You are undergoing today’s graduation not because we sought to do you a favour, but because you emerged successful from amongst thousands of Nigerians that sat for the same examination”. Continuing, Abiru noted that “The bank places a high premium on staff training and manpower development as a way of building an informed and competent work force to enable the employees excel in their assigned tasks.

The Polaris Bank boss advised the new management trainees to be nimble and innovative, saying, “Giving the knowledge and experience of the resource persons that you interacted with during this last few weeks, I’m assured that you have acquired positive learnings and memories that would create the foundation of the career that you are about to start.”