



Mr Peter Amangbo, the Managing Director of Zenith Bank, says the bank will continue to support efforts geared toward closing the digital skill gaps in the country.

Amangbo made this commitment at the 2018 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship sponsored by Zenith Bank in Lagos on Wednesday.

Amangbo, who was represented by Mrs Adaobi Nwapa, a General Manager in the bank, said this was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility projects and urged stakeholders in the education sector to work together to equip students with digital skills.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award ceremony was to recognise and reward the students and teachers competing in the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship in Nigeria.

“I particularly want to acknowledge the efforts of our partner in this project, ReadManna.

“I also would like to encourage our schools to include the acquisition of the commonly used desktop productivity Microsoft Office tools in their curriculum.

“Zenith Bank is proud to be a partner in this laudable project that is designed to provide the students with computing expertise they need now and after they graduate.

“As a bank, we are committed to youth empowerment which is at the core of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

“While we leverage on cutting edge technology to deliver world-class products and services that have been acclaimed at home and abroad, our corporate social investments have equally been commended.

According to him, Zenith Bank has over the years undertaken notable corporate social responsibility initiatives that have impacted schools, cities and the youths.

“These include the sponsorship of the Nigerian Female Basketball League, the National Under-13 and Under-15 Football Teams.

“Others are Delta State Principals Cup as well as the donations of ICT Centres to major higher institutions and cities in the country.”

NAN also reports that the partnership between Zenith and ReadManna has produced world winners in various categories in the past.

They are Miss Olubunmi Agusto of Day Waterman College, Abeokuta, Ogun State, as the second place winner in Word 2007 and First African Champion in 2014.

Master Atafo Abure, Childville School, Ogudu, as the 10th place in Excel 2010 in 2015.

Miss Katherine Eta of Childville School, Ogudu, as the 10th place in PowerPoint 2013 in 2016 and also third place in Word 2016 (2017).

Mrs Edna Agusto, the Chief Executive Officer of Readmanner, the partner of Zenith Bank in the project, said she appreciated the management of Zenith Bank for its decision to grow the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship in Nigeria.

Augusto said the bank’s support would help every Nigerian student to know the importance of acquring basic digital skills at an early age.

The Microsoft Office specialist encourages schools to embrace the competition.

“The Computing Fundamentals Competition enables schools to evaluate their ICT curriculum.

“It gives an independent assessment of your student’s ability in basic ICT that is taught in the school, and it is aligned to school curriculum and international standards.

“Students, who compete in this competition, stand a good chance of getting ‘A’ in Computer Studies in all national and international exams, “ she said.