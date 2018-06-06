The National Pension Commission on Wednesday said it had concluded plans to commence verification of prospective retirees from the Federal Civil Service for 2019.

The Acting Director-General of the commission, Hajiya Aisha Dahir-Umar, made this known in Kano at a workshop for retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Dahir-Umar, who was represented by Malami Bunza, the Assistant General Manager, Benefits and Insurance of the cmmission said, the verification was scheduled to take place between June 17 and June at 15 centres across the country.

She explained that the impending exercise necessitated the need to undertake adequate sensitisation and enlightenment to prepare prospective retirees.

She however charged beneficiaries of the scheme to contribute positively toward the success of the Pension Reform Programme.

She said: “The commission has recorded successes in the last 14 years all with the support and understanding of stakeholders.”

The D-G urged participants at the workshop to make fruitful deliberations, which would be tailored toward addressing the challenges they might face.

NAN reports that the workshop drew prospective retirees from Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa States.