The National Pension Commission, PENCOM, on Monday commenced the verification and enrolment exercise of 3,000 employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Ogun and Lagos State.

Head, Corporate Communications Department of PenCom, Peter Aghahowa, said the exercise was meant for employees due to retire between Jan. and December, 2019 who had attained the age of 60 or 35 years in service.

He said others included in the exercise were employees of tertiary institutions who had served for 35 years or had attained 70 years of age.

Aghawowa said: “This physical enrolment also covers those who have already retired but are yet to be enrolled.

“Employees are requested to attend the enrolment exercise with the originals and copies of letters of appointment, evidence of transfer of service & acceptance where applicable, birth certificate/declaration of age, promotion letter as at June, 2004.

‘Other requirements for the enrolment exercise include letter of introduction from the MDAs, staff identity card, letter/evidence of retirement where applicable, letter of indemnity from the MDA.”

Aghahowa said the prospective retirees were also requested to come with evidence of registration with a Pension Fund Administrator indicating Retirement Savings Accounts Personal Identification Number.

This, he added, was to ensure a successful and hitch-free exercise.

He said: “The commission requires the services of at least, one Pension Desk Officer from an MDA so as to assist in identifying potential retirees as well as confirm the authenticity of the documents presented by the employees.

“Medically unfit employees are exempted from the exercise but the commission advises their Pension Desk Officers to come with their documents and a letter from a suitably qualified physician or medical board.

“This is to certify that the affected employees are not physically or mentally capable of carrying out the functions of his/her office.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the exercise at the University of Lagos is for Federal Government employees in Ogun and Lagos State, while the Ibadan Centre is for employees in Osun Oyo and Ondo States.

The spokesman, however, advised employees to take part in the exercise as only employees enrolled would be issued with the Federal Government Retirement Bond.

The exercise in the South West is taking place between July 30, and August 17.

Meanwhile, participants said they were impressed with the way the commission conducted the verification exercise.

Patrick Obiowona, an employee of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, said he was happy when he realised that he did not have to stay long for the documentation.

Obiowona said: “Those people that came here in the past told us that it could be very stressful and that was why I left my house as early as 4 am.

“Surprisingly, everything is working accordingly. People are being attended to as they come. I really appreciate PENCOM’s efforts towards the would-be 2019 retirees.”

Also, Dele Akinsola, a NAN staff, said he was impressed with the whole process.

According to him, the exercise which he thought was going to be rowdy turned out to be a smooth one.

Akinsola said the exercise was made easy as staff of the commission were friendly and willing to put the prospective retirees through the required documentation.