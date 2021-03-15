



NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NFMFB), owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Bankers’ Committee, has raised the alarm over some unethical practices by individuals disguising as its staff or agents to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement issued Monday, the bank said its attention had been drawn to some unethical practices being perpetrated by individuals disguising as its staff or agents, demanding and receiving money from unsuspecting members of the public purportedly to secure COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility or the AGSMEIS Loan.

It, therefore, warned members of the public against falling prey to such people, adding that the COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility being disbursed by it on behalf of the CBN, is a loan and not a grant as beneficiaries must pay back with interest.





“We also wish to inform the general public who may have been scammed by these unscrupulous people to lodge a complaint on our Whistleblowing portal by sending us an email on WHISTLEBLOWER AT ([email protected]).”

It urged those who are in any doubt to contact 09010020656 or visit www.nmfb.com.ng.